Police investigating a string of armed robberies in the Tri-Cities
Police are investigating a string of armed robberies in the Tri-Cities.
Officers were called to Mini Basket Grocery near Prairie Avenue and Flint Street in Port Coquitlam Tuesday night.
No one was hurt and no one has been arrested.
Police have confirmed there was a string of similar robberies in Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam Tuesday night as well.
More details are expected to be released today.
