Inquest hears methadone overdose likely killed Saskatoon Correctional Centre inmate

The jury at a public inquest into the death of an inmate at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre heard he likely died of a methadone overdose.

Kevin Umpherville, 22, was found unresponsive in his cell on Dec. 31, 2015.

He was taken to Royal University Hospital where he died on Jan. 15, 2016, one day after being taken off life-support.

An investigator testified that powdered methadone, a narcotic used to reduce withdrawal symptoms, was hidden in a deck of cards.

It is believed Umpherville also overdosed on methadone on Dec. 30, 2015.

He was returned to the facility after receiving medical treatment.

The jury will decide how Umpherville died and can make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.