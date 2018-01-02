Inquest called into death of Saskatoon Correctional Centre inmate

A public inquest will be held into the death of an inmate in Saskatoon.

Kevin Umpherville, 22, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre on Dec. 31, 2015.

He was taken to Royal University Hospital where he died on Jan. 15, 2016.

The inquest will determine, in part, the medical cause and manner of death.

The coroner’s jury can also make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

An inquest is required to be held into the death of an inmate at a jail or correctional facility unless the coroner determines the death was due to natural causes and was not preventable.

Brent Gough will preside over the inquest being held from Jan. 15-19 at the Sandman Hotel.