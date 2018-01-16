RCMP seeking witnesses to fatal Hwy. 63 crash near Fort McKay

RCMP are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a fatal collision north of Fort McMurray on Highway 63 in early January.

On Tuesday, Jan. 2 just after 5 p.m., a Ford F-150 pickup truck and a transport truck collided about three kilometres north of Fort McKay, Alta.

Investigators believe the southbound pickup struck the wide load transport truck, which was headed north on the highway. The transport truck had pilot vehicles both in front and behind it, but they were not involved in the crash.

READ MORE: Pickup truck driver killed in Highway 63 crash outside Fort McKay

The 51-year-old man driving the pickup died on scene. A 66-year-old man who was a passenger was airlifted to hospital. The driver of the transport truck did not report any injuries to police.

Wood Buffalo RCMP are asking witnesses to call police and request to speak with Cpl. Gary LeBlanc at 780-788-4062, if they were travelling on the highway and observed the white Ford F150 pickup truck heading south, and/or the wide load carrying vehicle equipment headed north.

Anonymous tips can also be provided by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

— With files from Phil Heidenreich, Global News