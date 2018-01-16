Canada
January 16, 2018 8:30 am
Cape Breton man charged after allegedly trying to demolish home in middle of the night

Police say the driver of the loader and owner of the damaged home are known to each other.

A Cape Breton man is now facing multiple charges after being arrested on Monday following a rampage with a front-end loader.

Kevin Albert Morrison is charged with four counts of break and enter, taking a motor vehicle without consent and flight from police.

According to police, it all began at 5 a.m. on Monday when they received reports a front-end loader was “attempting to demolish” a home on Seaview Drive in North Sydney.

The home was significantly damaged and has a gaping hole on one side, while a power pole was also knocked out.

Cape Breton Regional Police say a home in North Sydney suffered “significant property damage” from a front-end loader early Monday morning.

Police spotted the front-end loader moving near the Northern Yacht Club, but they say the driver did not stop for them and entered the Superstore parking lot on King Street.

It’s alleged the driver stopped briefly, then crashed into the NSLC outlet storefront.

Cape Breton Regional Police say the 51-year-old man who was arrested and the owner of the Seaview Drive home are known to each other. Nobody was inside the home at the time of the incident.

Morrison was remanded into custody and will appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Tuesday.

