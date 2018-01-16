Cape Breton man charged after allegedly trying to demolish home in middle of the night

A Cape Breton man is now facing multiple charges after being arrested on Monday following a rampage with a front-end loader.

Kevin Albert Morrison is charged with four counts of break and enter, taking a motor vehicle without consent and flight from police.

READ MORE: Driver of front-end loader allegedly damages home and liquor store in Cape Breton

According to police, it all began at 5 a.m. on Monday when they received reports a front-end loader was “attempting to demolish” a home on Seaview Drive in North Sydney.

The home was significantly damaged and has a gaping hole on one side, while a power pole was also knocked out.

Police spotted the front-end loader moving near the Northern Yacht Club, but they say the driver did not stop for them and entered the Superstore parking lot on King Street.

READ: Multi-vehicle crash in N.S. sends pick-up truck into home, dump truck on side

It’s alleged the driver stopped briefly, then crashed into the NSLC outlet storefront.

Cape Breton Regional Police say the 51-year-old man who was arrested and the owner of the Seaview Drive home are known to each other. Nobody was inside the home at the time of the incident.

Morrison was remanded into custody and will appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Tuesday.

Follow @RebeccaLau