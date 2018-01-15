Victoria needle prick
January 15, 2018 10:17 pm
Updated: January 15, 2018 10:45 pm

Victoria police issue warning after another woman was pricked by a needle

By Reporter  CKNW

Victoria police had issued another warning after a woman was pricked by a needle.

Victoria police
Victoria Police have issued another warning after a woman was pricked by a needle Monday morning.

The woman said she was stuck by a needle while gardening.

Police said the needle seemed to have been deliberately placed in a planter. The woman told officers the same thing had happened a week ago, when another needle pricked her while gardening.

The woman said the incident took place in the 700-block of Johnson Street.

This is the third time an incident like this has been reported in the downtown Victoria area since the beginning of the year.

Just last week a three-year-old was stuck by a needle and days later a woman walking her dog was pricked after picking up a paper bag.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

