Victoria police issue warning after another woman was pricked by a needle

Victoria Police have issued another warning after a woman was pricked by a needle Monday morning.

The woman said she was stuck by a needle while gardening.

READ MORE: Victoria police issue warning after woman was pricked by needle

Police said the needle seemed to have been deliberately placed in a planter. The woman told officers the same thing had happened a week ago, when another needle pricked her while gardening.

The woman said the incident took place in the 700-block of Johnson Street.

WATCH: Child pricked by needle on Vancouver Island

This is the third time an incident like this has been reported in the downtown Victoria area since the beginning of the year.

Just last week a three-year-old was stuck by a needle and days later a woman walking her dog was pricked after picking up a paper bag.

READ MORE: Victoria police warn of syringe found in pay parking dispenser

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.