Victoria police warn of syringe found in pay parking dispenser

The next time you reach down to pick up a pay parking ticket in downtown Victoria, be sure to check before you grab it.

The police are warning that you may find a syringe there.

The Victoria Police Department (VicPD) warned on Thursday that a syringe was found in a city pay parking dispenser, and that it was positioned right where you pick up your ticket, in a way that could “potentially cause injury.”

“We’re encouraging everyone over the weekend and in the future to check where you receive your ticket to make sure there’s no syringe there,” Const. Matt Rutherford said in a YouTube video.

“If you do locate a syringe, please call us.”

The incident comes months after a pair of incidents that saw syringes located in public places in ways that could have hurt people.

In June, the City of Victoria heightened security after a syringe was found taped to a handrail in a parkade.

Then, in July, a hypodermic needle was found tied to the bumper of a truck at the Yates Street Parkade, according to the Times Colonist.

Rutherford said police are in the “initial stages” of investigating the latest incident, but they are looking into it.

Police say it’s still unknown if this is related to the other incidents that took place earlier this year.