Victoria police issue warning after woman was pricked by needle

Victoria police are investigating another case of someone being pricked by a syringe left where it shouldn’t be.

Officers say a woman who was out walking her dog got pricked in the finger when she pulled away a paper bag her dog was grabbing.

When she opened the bag she found a number of uncapped syringes.

“There is no indication that the bag was placed there with malicious intent and it is believed that the bag was improperly disposed of,” said police in a release.

The incident took place in the 700-block of Pembroke Street.

Police are still investigating another syringe incident from Monday just a few blocks away.

In that case, a three-year-old was pricked by a syringe left in a McDonald’s.

According to officers, both people involved have non-life threatening injuries.