Port Coquitlam child pricked by needle at daycare, sent to hospital

There are new concerns over discarded needles after a child was reportedly poked by a syringe in a Port Coquitlam Park.

The child was a part of the Early Learning Childcare Centre, which operates next to Fox Street Park, where the incident happened on Wednesday.

Laura Taylor’s child attends the same daycare, and she said children are often taken to the park to play during the day.

On Wednesday, she said one of the kids was pricked by a needle in a gravel area, and was taken to hospital for a Hepatitis B shot.

She said she’s happy with the way the daycare handled the incident, and that all parents received a letter Wednesday evening telling them the youth is being watched closely and “seems to be doing OK.”

But the presence of used needles in the park has been a growing concern for Taylor, who said problems in the neighbourhood have escalated since a nearby RainCity transitional housing project opened in 2015.

“There have been multiple incidents where there are people who are passed out in the park, people who are being sexually inappropriate in the park when the kids go over,” she said.

“And this is in the middle of the day.”

CKNW has reached out to the city of Port Coquitlam and Fraser Health for comment.

Taylor said she’s been told that going forward, the city will be stepping up enforcement in the park and and that daycare workers will be raking the grass daily looking for any more drug paraphernalia.

“As it stands, one, I have to worry about the welfare of my kids,” she said.

“And, two, I am basically paying for childcare for these workers to go — and now they’ll have to deeply rake through the park every day instead of somebody policing it — and not looking after my kids, because they have to do that first.”

Debate over how to address discarded needles has been growing in recent months, as the region grapples with an opioid addiction epidemic.

In January, the City of Vancouver closed a homeless warming shelter at the Creekside Community Centre after a child found a needle in the facility’s washroom.

In March, a child in Maple Ridge was pricked with a discarded needle, while just last week a Kelowna six-year-old stepped on a needle which punctured their shoe.

Earlier this month, a pair of civic politicians with Vancouver’s Non Partisan Association proposed hiring more park rangers to provide a 24 hour a day presence in the city’s parks, partially to address the needle problem.

In June, Vancouver also stepped up safety patrols at Andy Livingston Park, which is adjacent to the Downtown Eastside and has been a hotspot for discarded needles.

In July alone, 902 used needles were collected in the Downtown Eastside, while 367 were picked up in Andy Livingston Park alone.

In a statement to Global News, the City of Vancouver said it “has received 1,445 reports of discarded needles across the entire city for the period of January to August of this year, a 68 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2016 when 860 reports were made.”

People who find used needles can contact Vancouver Coastal Health’s needle-pickup hotline at 604-657-6561, or one of Fraser Health’s public health units.