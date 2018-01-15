B.C. man who promised Jr. B hockey team millions back in court

The man who pledged millions of dollars to a B.C. Junior B hockey team is appearing in a Cranbrook courtroom Monday.

Mike Gould is facing charges of fraud and forgery related to an incident at a restaurant shortly after he made the announcement in October.

Gould is accused of using insufficient cheques to pay an $8,000 bill during a celebration at a Cranbrook restaurant the day after he made an appearance at a Kimberley Dynamiters game.

He promised a $7.5-million donation to the team.

Cranbrook RCMP Const. Katy Forgeron says the Crown counsel approved two charges against Gould: one of forgery, and one of fraud for the restaurant bill he did not pay at the time.

The entire amount of the bill has since been paid in cash, although the Dynamiters haven’t seen any amount of the donation.

Both Gould and Dynamiters’ president James Leroux said part of the donation would go to support minor hockey in the town.

“We are writing to inform the public that Kimberley Minor Hockey has not received any donations of any large sums of money this year,” says a letter from Kimberley Minor Hockey Association president Curtis McLaren.

“We are asking the public for its continued support as we rely heavily on donations and grants to keep minor hockey fees affordable for our members.”

McLaren says many sponsors withdrew their support after Gould’s pledge.

Gould claims he got rich winning the Euromillions lottery in 2008 and through other investments.

A court agent appeared on Gould’s behalf during a first court date in December and the matter was put over to today.