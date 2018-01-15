Man suffers critical injuries in crash near Fergus

Canada
Wellington County OPP are investigating a crash near Fergus on Sunday that left the driver in critical condition.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision at 7 p.m. on Eramosa-Garafraxa Townline between County 29 and Third Line.

Police said the driver of the pick-up truck was ejected and investigators are still trying to determine if he was wearing his seatbelt.

The 29-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but has since been taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton.

The road was closed for several hours Sunday night, but has since reopened.

OPP are asking witnesses of the crash to call investigators at 1-888-310-1122.

