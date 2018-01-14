Greg Rokosh of Calgary identified as Fernie avalanche victim

Greg Rokosh of Calgary has been identified as the man who lost his life in an avalanche near Fernie, B.C.

Friends of the victim confirmed to Global News Rokosh was skiing in B.C.’s backcountry on Jan. 8 at the time of the avalanche.

The 36-year-old is being remembered as an avid outdoorsman.

RCMP confirmed a skier’s body was recovered in the Lizard Mountain range east of Fernie.

Officials said the avalanche was triggered by backcountry skiers. Two individuals were off skiing on their own at the time of the slide, according to RCMP.

In an obituary posted online, Rokosh was remembered as a “passionate” and “adventurous” outdoorsman.

Rokosh grew up in Calgary and attended St. Mary’s High School. He spent time in Fernie and Windermere, enjoying his favourite mountain towns.

According to his obituary, Rokosh will be remembered for his “infectious smile, laughter and endless pursuit of the last surf, the last ride down a bike trail or the last snowboard run.”

A celebration of Rokosh’s life will be held at Eden Brook Funeral Home on Thursday Jan. 8 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, his family is asking those who wish to make memorial donations in Rokosh’s memory to donate to their favourite charity or directly to the BC Search and Rescue Association, Fernie district.