Fatal shooting in Nanaimo believed to be targeted

RCMP are investigating a deadly shooting in Nanaimo on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a housing complex at the intersection of Wakesiah Ave. and Second St. just before 11 a.m., Mounties said.

An adult male was found dead in the parking lot.

Police said the man was known to police and they believe the shooting was targeted.

The victim’s identity will not be released until next of kin are notified.

Police said they are also investigating a vehicle fire reported shortly after the incident, which may be related to the shooting.