January 13, 2018 4:21 pm
Playoffs set at 2018 Manitoba Scotties

Second-ranked Kerri Einarson qualified for the 1-vs-1 page playoff game at the 2018 Manitoba Scotties by finishing the round robin with a perfect 7-0 record.

The top two seeds at the 2018 Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts will meet in the 1-vs-1 page playoff Saturday night in Killarney.

Jennifer Jones locked up first place in her pool by beating Briane Meilleur 9-4 in the final draw to qualify for the game. The seven-time provincial women’s curling champion will face East St. Paul’s Kerri Einarson who went undefeated in the round robin.

The 2-vs-2 page playoff will feature Joelle Brown and third seed Darcy Robertson. Brown’s unranked team from the Charleswood Curling Club cracked the final four by posting a 5-2 record. Robertson won six of her seven round-robin games to place second in her group.

Fourth seed Shannon Birchard and fifth-ranked Meilleur both failed to make the playoffs after finishing the week with identical 3-4 records.

The provincial semifinal will be played at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. Whoever comes out of the game victorious will face the 1-vs-1 page playoff winner in the championship final.

