Playoff picture shaping up at Manitoba Scotties

Kerri Einarson and her rink from the East St. Paul Curling Club were the first team to lock up a playoff spot at the Manitoba Scotties Tournament Of Hearts in Killarney.

In a first place showdown and a battle of the undefeated Einarson beat Darcy Robertson 7-4 in draw 11 on Friday afternoon. The win gave Einarson a 6-0 record and clinched first place in the group with just one round robin game remaining. Einarson will play in the 1-vs-1 Page playoff game on Saturday night.

The loss left Robertson at 5-1 but they still control their own destiny. A win over Jenn Clark-Rouire on Saturday morning will give them the second and final playoff berth in the pool.

In the other group, after a slow start Jennifer Jones secured a third straight victory. Jones defeated Kristy Watling 8-4 in draw 10 for a share of top spot.

“I thought that last game was a little better.” second Jill Officer said. “We were a little on-off for the first few games, but I think we pulled up our socks in that one. We’ve got a couple big games left, so the timing’s good.”

Joelle Brown of the Charleswood Curling Club also sits tied for first in the pool at 4-1 with two round robin games still to play.

WATCH: Highlights – Jennifer Jones vs Kristy Watling

Fourth seed Shannon Birchard and fifth seed Briane Meilleur are also still in playoff contention. Meilleur scored a three-ender in the fifth end en route to beating Birchard 10-6 to create a tie for third place in the pool at 3-2.

WATCH: Highlights – Shannon Birchard vs Briane Meilleur

The round robin concludes with the 12:15 pm draw on Saturday. Any tiebreakers if necessary will be played in the afternoon with the playoffs set to begin on Saturday night.