Winnipeg Sports

More
Sports
January 12, 2018 10:08 pm

Playoff picture shaping up at Manitoba Scotties

By Sports Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Jennifer Jones makes a shot during draw 10 of the Manitoba Scotties Tournament Of Hearts in Killarney.

Mike Arsenault / Global News
A A

Kerri Einarson and her rink from the East St. Paul Curling Club were the first team to lock up a playoff spot at the Manitoba Scotties Tournament Of Hearts in Killarney.

In a first place showdown and a battle of the undefeated Einarson beat Darcy Robertson 7-4 in draw 11 on Friday afternoon. The win gave Einarson a 6-0 record and clinched first place in the group with just one round robin game remaining. Einarson will play in the 1-vs-1 Page playoff game on Saturday night.

Story continues below

The loss left Robertson at 5-1 but they still control their own destiny. A win over Jenn Clark-Rouire on Saturday morning will give them the second and final playoff berth in the pool.

In the other group, after a slow start Jennifer Jones secured a third straight victory. Jones defeated Kristy Watling 8-4 in draw 10 for a share of top spot.

“I thought that last game was a little better.” second Jill Officer said. “We were a little on-off for the first few games, but I think we pulled up our socks in that one. We’ve got a couple big games left, so the timing’s good.”

Joelle Brown of the Charleswood Curling Club also sits tied for first in the pool at 4-1 with two round robin games still to play.

WATCH: Highlights – Jennifer Jones vs Kristy Watling

Fourth seed Shannon Birchard and fifth seed Briane Meilleur are also still in playoff contention. Meilleur scored a three-ender in the fifth end en route to beating Birchard 10-6 to create a tie for third place in the pool at 3-2.

WATCH: Highlights – Shannon Birchard vs Briane Meilleur

The round robin concludes with the 12:15 pm draw on Saturday. Any tiebreakers if necessary will be played in the afternoon with the playoffs set to begin on Saturday night.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Manitoba Curling
Manitoba highlights
Manitoba Scotties
Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts
Winnipeg Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News