January 13, 2018 12:03 pm

Driver fighting for life after north Edmonton collision

By Web Producer  Global News

Edmonton police are investigating a collision on the north end Saturday that left one person with serious injuries.

Police said two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of 132 Avenue and 97 Street at around 1 a.m.

One of the drivers suffered life threatening injuries.

The Major Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the serious crash.

More to come…

