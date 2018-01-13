Driver fighting for life after north Edmonton collision

Edmonton police are investigating a collision on the north end Saturday that left one person with serious injuries.

Police said two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of 132 Avenue and 97 Street at around 1 a.m.

One of the drivers suffered life threatening injuries.

The Major Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the serious crash.

More to come…