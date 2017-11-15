Wetaskiwin woman dies in Edmonton hospital after highway collision

A woman from Wetaskiwin died in hospital three days after being involved in a collision near her central Alberta community.

RCMP said the crash happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 2A, just south of Wetaskiwin. Police were called at 1:25 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash.

Mounties said a silver Chevrolet Cobalt car driving north on the highway left the road and went through a barbed wire fence.

The car collided with a semi-trailer parked in a field, causing the 35-year-old woman driving it to be thrown from the vehicle. She was alone in the car.

The woman from Wetaskiwin was airlifted by STARS air ambulance to an Edmonton hospital, where she died on Tuesday.

Police said speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The woman was not identified.

Wetaskiwin is about 55 kilometres south of Edmonton.