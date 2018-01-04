Traffic
January 4, 2018 1:46 pm

Truck crashes into Edmonton river valley after collision with pedestrian

By Online Journalist  Global News

A Dodge truck veered off the road and rolled down into the North Saskatchewan River valley near the Laurence Decore Lookout, after a collision with a pedestrian on Emily Murphy Park Road/ Saskatchewan Drive and 116 Street. January 4, 2018.

Cliff Harris, Global News
A truck hit a pedestrian before crashing into Edmonton’s river valley Thursday morning near the University of Alberta, according to Edmonton police.

The collision happened at around 8:15 a.m., where Emily Murphy Park Road turns into Saskatchewan Drive at 116 Street.

Police arrived at the scene of the crash to discover a red Dodge truck had hit a 30-year-old man. The truck then veered off the road and rolled down into the river valley ravine near the Laurence Decore Lookout.

The pedestrian’s minor injuries were treated by paramedics and he was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons only, police said.

EPS added the driver of the truck also sustained minor injuries.

