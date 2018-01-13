Winter storm blankets Montreal

After a brief two-day respite, winter is back with a vengeance.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning on Friday for Montreal and surrounding areas, which was extended Saturday.

The weather agency says a total of 35 to 4o cm of snow is expected to blanket the city, by the time the snow tapers off Saturday afternoon.

Authorities are warning motorists to avoid heading out on the roads, as visibility and icy roads, are creating hazardous driving conditions.

Two SPVM officers lending a hand to this driver stuck on Ste. Catherine & Bishop.

Snow clearing operations are underway, but roads remain slippery.

Highways have been plowed but entrances and exits are still pretty snowy. Drive carefully.

Urgences-Santé said it usually sees a spike in 911 calls under these types of conditions, due to numerous accidents and is urging residents stay indoors.

By 8 a.m. Saturday, Urgences-Santé had already fielded 274 calls and is asking the population to avoid contacting 911 unless it consists of a vital emergency.

For non-life-threatening health concerns, Urgences-Santé recommends calling the info-santé line at 811.

Some Montrealers however decided to brave the elements and became creative with how they got around.

Some chose to avoid sidewalks…

Easier to walk on the street than the sidewalk

…while others donned snowshoes.

There was evidence of cross-country skis on one sidewalk in Outremont, but maybe more surprising was the one-wheeled contraption spotted by a Global Montreal viewer on Jean-Talon Street Friday night.

The storm making its way through Montreal and much of southern Quebec is also making life difficult for air travellers.



Due to current weather and de-icing conditions, delays and cancellations are expected.

Montreal’s Pierre-Elliot Trudeau airport is warning of delays and cancellations and recommends travellers check their flight status before heading to the airport.

By 1 a.m. 120 flights were delayed, while 20 departures and 20 arrivals had been cancelled.

An airport spokesperson told Global News it expects the backlog to ease up in the afternoon, as the snow peters out.

While many Quebecers are hoping to enjoy the fresh powder on the slopes, some ski centres are closed while others are only partially open.

Trails need grooming due to the rain and mild weather experienced earlier in the week. Call ahead before heading out.