Ontario’s police watchdog invokes mandate in domestic-related murder in Mississauga

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate for a domestic-related murder in Mississauga early Saturday morning.

The SIU said Peel Regional Police were called to a home on Marmac Crescent, south of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Burnhamthorpe Road West, in Mississauga in relation to a domestic incident.

After arriving at the scene, officers were involved in an altercation with a 61-year-old man inside the home.

READ MORE: 3 female victims dead after separate domestic-related incidents in Brampton, Mississauga: police

The agency said the man was taken into custody. He was later transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with a serious injury.

Peel police Const. Bancroft Wright said officers also located a female “that was in obvious signs of distress” inside the house.

Wright said there were two children in the home as well. One child received minor injuries and both were taken to hospital for treatment and care.

Woman pronounced dead, two children transported to hospital from a stabbing at a home on Marmac Crescent near Winston Churchill Blvd & Dundas St in #Mississauga. Male suspect arrested, also taken to hospital. This is the 2nd domestic-related homicide tonight in Peel Region. pic.twitter.com/9kZvoVDf7A — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) January 13, 2018

Peel Police acting Sgt. Rachel Gibbs told Global News Saturday morning that homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

The SIU is urging anyone with information or any video of the incident to contact them at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports of death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault where police officer (s) were involved.

—With files from Nick Westoll