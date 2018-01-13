3 female victims dead after separate domestic-related incidents in Brampton, Mississauga: police
Peel Regional Police say homicide officers are investigating after three female victims died in two separate domestic-related incidents hours apart in Brampton and Mississauga.
Const. Bancroft Wright told reporters that four people were at a Starhill Crescent home, north of Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway in Brampton, when officers were called at around 10:45 p.m. Friday.
He said two women were found dead inside the house. A third person was taken to hospital for assessment, but there weren’t reports they were injured. A male suspect was subsequently taken into custody.
Meanwhile, at around 1 a.m. Saturday, Wright said officers were called to Marmac Crescent, south of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Burnhamthorpe Road West, in Mississauga with reports of a stabbing in a house.
“Officers attended the residence to do a residence check. Upon arrival, there was a female that was in obvious signs of distress,” he said, adding two children were home at the time of the incident.
A child received minor injuries, Wright said. Both children were taken to hospital for treatment and care. He said a man inside the house was arrested.
The incidents were confirmed by Wright to be domestic-related and as of Saturday morning, there wasn’t any information on possible charges. Forensics officers were called to both homes to gather evidence.
Meanwhile, Wright said the investigations are continuing and called both incidents “unfortunate.”
“We’ll have at least four families that have been affected by this on this night,” he said.
