3 female victims dead after separate domestic-related incidents in Brampton, Mississauga: police

Peel Regional Police say homicide officers are investigating after three female victims died in two separate domestic-related incidents hours apart in Brampton and Mississauga.

Const. Bancroft Wright told reporters that four people were at a Starhill Crescent home, north of Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway in Brampton, when officers were called at around 10:45 p.m. Friday.

He said two women were found dead inside the house. A third person was taken to hospital for assessment, but there weren’t reports they were injured. A male suspect was subsequently taken into custody.

.@PeelPoliceMedia forensics officers have arrived at a Starhill Crescent home after police say two people were found dead inside with signs of trauma at around 11 p.m. Police said a person has been taken into custody. Homicide officers have been called in for the investigation. pic.twitter.com/cTx7hU0ALw — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) January 13, 2018

UPDATE: @PeelPoliceMedia said two female victims were found at this home. Const. Wright said this is also a domestic-related incident. pic.twitter.com/O4tbVFFrbX Story continues below — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) January 13, 2018

Meanwhile, at around 1 a.m. Saturday, Wright said officers were called to Marmac Crescent, south of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Burnhamthorpe Road West, in Mississauga with reports of a stabbing in a house.

“Officers attended the residence to do a residence check. Upon arrival, there was a female that was in obvious signs of distress,” he said, adding two children were home at the time of the incident.

A child received minor injuries, Wright said. Both children were taken to hospital for treatment and care. He said a man inside the house was arrested.

.@PeelPoliceMedia say a woman has died after a domestic-related incident at a home on Marmac Crescent. A child was treated for minor injuries. A man is in custody. Emergency crews were called here around 1 a.m. Homicide officers are investigating. Video from scrum with police: pic.twitter.com/qpDRUh3GfO — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) January 13, 2018

The incidents were confirmed by Wright to be domestic-related and as of Saturday morning, there wasn’t any information on possible charges. Forensics officers were called to both homes to gather evidence.

Meanwhile, Wright said the investigations are continuing and called both incidents “unfortunate.”

“We’ll have at least four families that have been affected by this on this night,” he said.

11pm: Two people found dead in a home on Starhill Crescent near Dixie Rd & Sandalwood Pkwy in #Brampton. Reports of knives on scene and patients having been stabbed. One man in custody. pic.twitter.com/GMwZgosAUj — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) January 13, 2018

#PRP in the area of Marmac Crescent and Garthwood Road, for a stabbing investigation, Homicide Bureau will be attending. Media officer will be attending. pic.twitter.com/i9osWiQD1D — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) January 13, 2018