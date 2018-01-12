Vernon Mounties investigating spate of armed robberies

There have now been three successful armed robberies in Vernon this week.

The first was Tuesday morning at the Canada Safeway Gas Bar.

There were two more robberies Thursday.

The first was at about 12:30 p.m. at the 27th Street Husky Gas Station.

Police say a man allegedly produced a metal object to threaten the clerk, obtained money from the till, and fled in a vehicle.

The RCMP helicopter helped in the search for the robber.

“Officers were unable to locate their suspect, however located the suspect vehicle a short distance away which was turned over to the Forensic Identification Section for analysis,” says Cst. Kelly Brett.

About eight hours later, the Booster Juice on Highway 6 was robbed by a man wielding a knife. He also grabbed an employee’s wallet as he ran out the back door.

RCMP have not ruled out the three robberies are connected.

“It can be concerning that a recent rash of robberies are taking place in the Vernon area and we are encouraging residents and employees to be vigilant and take note of their surroundings,” says Brett.

“If there is a person or vehicle in the area that looks suspicious take note by writing it down and calling police to make a report.”

Tipsters can phone the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.