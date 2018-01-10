Vernon gas bar robbery caught on surveillance camera

Vernon RCMP were called to a report of a robbery at the Canada Safeway Gas Bar on 32 Street on Tuesday morning.

Employees told police two men – one brandishing what appeared to be a small hunting knife – came into the gas bar just before 9 a.m.

WATCH: Vernon woman sentenced for making up robbery to cover up stealing from her employer

The armed man demanded cash, while the other kept a lookout.

“With the quick response by our members and the cooperation of the gas bar staff, images of the males were viewed and descriptors were sent out to all units,” Cst. Kelly Brett said in a news release. “With the description information, an RCMP officer was able to identify one of the males and effect an arrest just shortly after the robbery had taken place.”

The second suspect is described as a man in his 30s, with a darker complexion and a short beard or facial stubble.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.