Future hockey stars will shine this weekend in Kingston.

The first annual Taylor Hall Minor Hockey Tournament is underway in Kingston.

The star forward with the NHL’s New Jersey Devils is a graduate of the Greater-Kingston Minor Midget Frontenacs. He didn’t think twice when asked to lend his name to the event at the Invista Centre. Hall has donated a number of items which will be auctioned off to raise money for local minor hockey.

The tournament is for boys and girls 10-12 years old in the Atom and Peewee divisions.

“Every team is guaranteed four games,” says Tournament Director Phillip MacLean.

“Win or lose, I want them to have fun. I want them to know the importance of working hard, meeting new friends and coming closer together as a team. For many of these kids, it’s their first tournament outside there own regions.”

MacLean says pulling off a tournament of this magnitude wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers.

“All the Kingston families with children playing in the tournament have donated time throughout the weekend to make this a great event. We’re having fun so far, so hopefully everything goes off without a hitch.”

The tournament playoff and championship games will be held on Sunday at the Invista Centre. Spectators are more than welcome to watch the games free of charge.