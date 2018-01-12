Queensland construction site to remain closed after fatal collision

A 62-year-old Dartmouth man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on his work-site Thursday afternoon.

The collision happened shortly after 3 p.m. and an investigation is now underway by the Nova Scotia Department of Labour to determine if any safety violations occurred.

“The department has been made aware of the incident. Our Occupational Health and Safety Officers have responded to investigate and determine whether there was a violation of the OHS Act or regulations,” wrote Lisa Jarrett, a department spokesperson, in an email to Global News.

READ MORE: Dartmouth man identified as victim in fatal collision at construction site

The area of St. Margaret’s Bay Road near Queensland Beach has been a construction zone ever since a Nor’easter slammed that part of the South Shore with significant damage to power line poles and the Queensland Beach road.

“We’ll share any information we have which will enable them [Department of Labour] to complete their investigation. So, we do work in partnership with anything, such as this tragic incident that took place,” said Const. Dal Hutchinson, spokesperson Halifax District RCMP.

WATCH: WCB talks about the future of workplace safety in Nova Scotia

Every year, multiple Nova Scotians lose their lives on the job to acute traumatic injury, a medical condition or disease associated with the workplace.

In 2017 four people died from traumatic injury. The year before, two people lost their lives.

In an emailed statement, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal said the work-site will remain closed until sometime next week.