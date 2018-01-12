Canada
January 12, 2018 2:22 pm

Cold weather impacting services in Saskatoon

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Frances Morrison Central Library closed due to water main break; Canada Post delivery affected by weather conditions.

Tyler Schroeder / Global News
The extreme cold weather on Friday is having an impact on services in Saskatoon.

The Frances Morrison Central Library, which is part of the city’s cold weather strategy, has been closed due to a water main break.

There is currently no water or heat in the building due to the break.

Staff are working with community partners to ensure people who were hoping to use the library as a warm-up location are taken elsewhere.

Canada Post is also being affected by the weather conditions, which is impeding mail delivery in southern Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon and Regina.

Officials said while every effort is being made to deliver the mail, some may not receive delivery on Friday.

They added that normal delivery will resume once conditions improve.

