School bus cancellations in Saskatoon and area

There are a number of school bus cancellations in Saskatoon and the surrounding area due to the extreme cold.

First Student has cancelled all rural runs and wheelchair runs in the city are also cancelled for Friday.

READ MORE: Most of Saskatchewan remains under extreme cold warning

A spokesperson said in-town walk-ons are still running in Saskatoon.

Prairie Spirit School Division has cancelled all school bus routes and charter runs for Friday.

Most of Saskatchewan is under an extreme cold warning, with wind chill values in the -40 to -45 range.