Minden Hills horse owner convicted of animal cruelty

A woman from Minden Hills has been convicted of animal cruelty under the Ontario SPCA Act following an investigation that led to the removal of four horses in her care last March.

The OSPCA said on March 2, 2017, officers were called to a Minden Hills residence to investigate the welfare of the horses. A veterinarian examined the animals and determined they were in poor health, with one considered emaciated.

“Officers observed four horses confined to a small, fenced area without any access to water, hay or other feed,” the OSPCA stated.

“Officers noted that the horses appeared thin and that the hip bones of one horse were clearly visible, protruding from underneath a blanket the horse was wearing.”

The animals were also found to be infested with lice and suffering from untreated wounds and poor hoof care. At the recommendation of the veterinarian, the horses were removed by the OSPCA to receive care and treatment. The woman surrendered the animals.

Since then, three of the horses have found “loving homes,” the SPCA stated on Friday.

“A remaining horse and her foal, born in the care of the Ontario SPCA, will soon be available for adoption,” the SPCA said.

On Jan. 4, 48-year-old Shauna Hie was convicted in a Kawartha Lakes Provincial Offences Court of permitting distress to an animal. She was sentenced to a 10-year prohibition on owing or caring for any equine animals and was ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution to the Ontario SPCA.

“With resources available to help people who are unable to care for their pets, there really is no excuse when it comes to neglecting to care for your animals,” said Alison Green, OSPCA senior inspector.

“There will be consequences under the law if you fail to provide appropriate care for your animals or if you fail to take steps to alleviate an animal’s suffering.”