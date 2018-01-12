Drug trafficking charges laid after Saskatoon crash

A crash in Saskatoon has led to drug trafficking charges against three people.

The crash happened Wednesday morning when a SUV hit a traffic light at the intersection of 22nd Street West and Witney Avenue.

Three people were taken to hospital for treatment of injuries.

Officers who responded to the crash said they found marijuana packaged in individual baggies and over $29,000 in cash.

Two men, 19 and 45, and a 26-year-old woman are facing charges of possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.