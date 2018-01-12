Elderly male pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Markham mall parking lot: police

MARKHAM, Ont. – York regional police are seeking witnesses to a fatal car-pedestrian collision in Markham, Ont.

They say an 87-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a blue 2017 Nissan Micra hatchback in a mall parking lot on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say the Markham man suffered life-threatening injuries and died in hospital.

The driver and passenger in the Nissan- a man and woman, both 21, from Toronto – were not injured.

Investigators are seeking any witnesses who have not already spoken to police or anyone who may have dashcam video of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.

—With files from Global News