Highway 402 reopens following transport truck collision
OPP have reopened Highway 402 near Strathroy following a collision involving two transport trucks this morning.
It’s the second time in a week police have closed a section of the highway west of London.
Const. Ed Sanchuk says drivers need to slow down during inclement conditions.
“With the weather deteriorating we just hope people use common sense and reduce their speeds. I know coming into work this morning we had people driving 120 and 130 on the highway,” said Sanchuk.
“You can not do those speeds when we have these weather conditions, with the extreme drop in temperature the roadways are quickly freezing.”
With conditions expected to get worse throughout the day, he’s hoping drivers get the message.
“The weather is coming our way and we need everyone to have patience.
“I’m on Highway 401 and I can tell you right now the road conditions are deteriorating, so we’re asking everyone to reduce their speeds and drive to the weather conditions, and to make sure they have their headlights on so everyone can see you.”
The Middlesex London Health Unit has issued a cold weather alert as temperatures are expected to continue to drop.
The OPP closed Highway 402 last Thursday due to collisions and poor driving conditions. The highway didn’t reopen until Sunday morning.
