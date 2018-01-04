Multiple crashes on Hwy. 402 force OPP to shut down westbound lanes

Middlesex OPP have shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 402 at Hickory Drive in the Strathroy area after a transport truck slid into the median.
OPP said that several other smaller crashes happened afterwards.
READ MORE: Weekend snowmobile crashes in southwestern Ontario leave 2 men dead, one in hospital
It’s unknown if anyone has been injured, but police are asking drivers to avoid the area as emergency crews work on scene.
Also on Highway 402 heading westbound, all lanes are blocked at Longwoods Road due to poor weather conditions.
It’s been a snowy commute Thursday as Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and Middlesex County.
Stay with 980 CFPL for the latest on this developing story.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.