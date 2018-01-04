Multiple crashes on Hwy. 402 force OPP to shut down westbound lanes

Middlesex OPP have shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 402 at Hickory Drive in the Strathroy area after a transport truck slid into the median.

OPP said that several other smaller crashes happened afterwards.

It’s unknown if anyone has been injured, but police are asking drivers to avoid the area as emergency crews work on scene.

Middlesex OPP – Numerous collisions on the 402 Highway west of London have closed the W/B lanes at Hickory. Motorist are asked to avoid the area and S L O W D O W N. – all preventable. Drivers are not slowing for road or weather conditions!!!! pic.twitter.com/wd7eyxMnhN — OPP West (@OPP_WR) January 4, 2018

Also on Highway 402 heading westbound, all lanes are blocked at Longwoods Road due to poor weather conditions.

It’s been a snowy commute Thursday as Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and Middlesex County.

Stay with 980 CFPL for the latest on this developing story.