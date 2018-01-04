Traffic
January 4, 2018 11:44 am
Updated: January 4, 2018 12:27 pm

Multiple crashes on Hwy. 402 force OPP to shut down westbound lanes

By Staff 980 CFPL

Middlesex OPP have shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 402 at Hickory Drive in the Strathroy area after a transport truck slid into the median.

OPP said that several other smaller crashes happened afterwards.

It’s unknown if anyone has been injured, but police are asking drivers to avoid the area as emergency crews work on scene.

Also on Highway 402 heading westbound, all lanes are blocked at Longwoods Road due to poor weather conditions.

It’s been a snowy commute Thursday as Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and Middlesex County.

Global News