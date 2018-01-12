Paul Haggis’ ex-wife Deborah Rennard defends him against rape allegations

Actress Deborah Rennard is proud of all the women standing up and speaking out against sexual misconduct, but she is not automatically siding with all accusers.

One person facing multiple sexual assault accusations is Rennard’s ex-husband, Canadian filmmaker Paul Haggis. Rennard, 58, was asked by Deadline to share her thoughts on the allegations against Haggis, and the Lionheart actress came to the defence of her husband of 12 years.

“I have an unwavering support for the brave women, and some men, who have come forward to speak out against sexual predators in the film business,” the actress began. “In all the years I have known, been married to, worked together with, and been Paul’s ex, I have never known anyone more generous, caring, or selfless than him.”

She shared a story of Haggis’ selflessness: “When I met Paul, some 26 years ago, his credit rating was terrible – because he had co-signed mortgages in order that six of his friends could buy homes. And to a one they had all defaulted on those loans, bankrupting Paul.”

Rennard has no doubt in her mind, heart and soul that Haggis is innocent of the multiple rape charges he is facing in a civil lawsuit. “I know Paul. And I know beyond a shadow of a doubt and in my heart that he would never have committed any violent acts against women,” she insisted. “I know it because I know his character, and I know these allegations go against the core of who he is.”

“But then there are also facts that back up my convictions,” said Rennard. “At the time of the claimed incident with [publicist Haleigh] Breest in Jan. of 2013, Paul had just had serious back surgery. On his doctor’s orders, he wore a surgical brace under his shirt through the recovery period. He wore it until his birthday in March and during that time had to be very careful how he stood or sat.”

Rennard continued, “He was in no physical condition to restrain a young woman against her will. Also, the apartment in which he lives, that we used to share, has an elevator door that opens right into the apartment. All that is required to leave is simply to press the elevator button. No key is required. Ms. Breest alleges she couldn’t escape from Paul – however, anyone can simply walk to the elevator door and push a button to exit, or walk to either of the fire escape doors, located in both bedrooms.”

You can read Rennard’s entire statement, in which she also opens up about her husband’s public departure from the Church of Scientology, below.

