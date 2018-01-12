Man charged after stolen truck rammed into Calgary police car

A man in his 20s is facing a handful of charges after a stolen truck was rammed into a Calgary police vehicle in the parking lot of Westbrook Mall.

No one was injured in the incident, which happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said officers were driving through the parking lot in a Calgary Police Service (CPS) cruiser when they stopped to speak with a citizen who waved them down.

As they were helping the person, a Ford F350 hit the police cruiser, coming to a stop a short distance away.

The driver, 21-year-old Joshua Alexander Wyllie, is charged with several offences including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified and possession of methamphetamine.

Wyllie is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 16.