Housing prices in London had a strong finish to 2017

It looks like 2017 ended on a high note for homeowners and realtors in London.

According to the Royal LePage House Price Survey, there was a big spike in house prices in the fourth quarter to end the year.

The aggregate price of a home in London was $363,765, a 19.6 per cent increase from last year.

Nationally, the data showed the price of a home in Canada rose by 10.8 per cent year over year to $626,042 in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Home prices in London are much more affordable than those in Kitchener Waterloo, which rose to an average of $490,000 and Hamilton which now sits at $550,000.

The most expensive place to buy a home in Canada last year was West Vancouver. The aggregate price of a home ended the year at just over $3 million.