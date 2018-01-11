RCMP warn speedy drivers of high cost tickets

You better think twice if you’re tempted to put the pedal to the metal.

Ridge Meadows RCMP are reminding the public about the new legislation where drivers face significant fines and other consequences if caught excessively speeding.

RCMP say this after one driver last Friday was travelling 71 km per hour above the speed limit near 128th Avenue in Maple Ridge.

The driver was then fined $483 and had their vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Police say last month the Motor Vehicle Act gave the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles authority to prohibit high risk drivers for a minimum 3 month driving ban.

In all cases of excessive speeding, a High Risk Driving Incident Report may be submitted to the ministry for further action including fines of up to almost $500, penalty points and vehicle impoundment.