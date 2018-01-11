Man dies in Okanagan mobile home fire
A man perished in a fire that quickly consumed his mobile home in the south Okanagan Thursday afternoon.
OK Falls Fire Captain Peter Maliepaard confirms the occupant of a home in their small community died in the blaze.
Crews were called to the home at 4505 McLean Creek Road to find flames surrounding the structure.
The flames also destroyed a nearby vehicle.
More to come.
