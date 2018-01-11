Canada
Man dies in Okanagan mobile home fire

A man died in a fire Thursday afternoon in OK Falls.

A man perished in a fire that quickly consumed his mobile home in the south Okanagan Thursday afternoon.

OK Falls Fire Captain Peter Maliepaard confirms the occupant of a home in their small community died in the blaze.

Crews were called to the home at 4505 McLean Creek Road to find flames surrounding the structure.

The flames also destroyed a nearby vehicle.

