2 people facing drug charges after police pull over U-Haul van

A man and woman face drug-related charges after Hamilton police tracked down a stolen rental van.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, police say a U-Haul van was seen operating in a “suspicious manner” on James Street North.

The van was pulled over by police at the intersection of James and Cannon Street West.

READ MORE: Man arrested after Hamilton police find stolen rental car

Police learned the van had been reported stolen and arrested the two people in the vehicle.

Officers searched the van and seized several illicit drugs.

Dustin Laughton, 36, and Brianne Brillinger, 31, have been charged with possession of cocaine, fentanyl and heroin, as well as other offences.