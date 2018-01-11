Traffic
Major crash shuts down southbound lanes of QE2 near Lacombe

By Online journalist  Global News

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, police said emergency responders and collision analysts were at Highway 2 near Lacombe, Alta. investigating a crash. They did not provide details about the crash but said it involved two semi-trucks.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., police said emergency responders and collision analysts were at the scene. They did not provide details about the crash but said it involved two semi-trucks.

Southbound traffic in the area was being diverted to Highway 2A while Mounties said northbound traffic was also impacted.

The RCMP did not say if the crash resulted in any injuries.

