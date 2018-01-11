Major crash shuts down southbound lanes of QE2 near Lacombe

The southbound lanes of Alberta’s busiest highway came to a standstill Thursday afternoon as the RCMP investigated a “major collision” near Lacombe.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., police said emergency responders and collision analysts were at the scene. They did not provide details about the crash but said it involved two semi-trucks.

Southbound traffic in the area was being diverted to Highway 2A while Mounties said northbound traffic was also impacted.

The RCMP did not say if the crash resulted in any injuries.

More to come…