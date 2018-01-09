Teen killed, woman in critical condition following head-on crash east of Calgary

The RCMP is looking into what caused a deadly crash outside a southern Alberta village on Monday night.

Police said officers were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 561 — about three kilometres west of Hussar, Alta. — at 6:19 p.m.

Investigators said they believe a car was heading west on the highway when it collided head-on with an SUV travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver and only occupant of the car, a 16-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver and lone occupant of the SUV, a 50-year-old woman, was airlifted to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary in critical condition.

Bassano RCMP said all possible contributing factors are being considered as they investigate the crash.

Hussar is located about 105 kilometres east of Calgary.