Newcomer Cliff Pu looks forward to a long playoff run with the Kingston Frontenacs

The Ontario Hockey League trade deadline has come and gone and the Kingston Frontenacs believe they have what it takes to win there first ever Robertson Cup.

The trophy has eluded them for 45 years.

Frontenacs General Manager Darren Keily pulled the trigger on a number of deals, bringing in players with Memorial Cup experience.

They include Sean Day and Gabe Vilardi from the Windsor Spitfires and Max Jones and Cliff Pu from the London Knights.

Pu looks forward to being a part of something special. “It’s a great team here and I think we can go on a long playoff run,” says the 19-year old sniper from Richmond Hill Ont.

“They want me to come here and play my own game. Learning some new systems has been difficult but everybody has been helping me out.”

Pu has six points in his first three games with the Frontenacs. He’s been excelling on a line with Jason Robertson and Brett Newman.

The Frontenacs are currently in second place in the OHL’s Eastern Conference, 10 points behind the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Pu believes he brings a wealth of experience to the Frontenacs after winning the Memorial Cup with the Knights in 2016

“I know what it takes to win a championship and I believe this team has enough talent to win their first ever title,” says Pu, a third-round draft pick of the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres. “I’m excited to be here with a great group of guys and I’m looking forward to a long playoff run.”

The Frontenacs are getting ready for three games in the next three days, starting on Friday night at the Rogers K-Rock Centre against the Guelph Storm.