New school bus contract awarded in Guelph to Switzer-Carty

Students and parents in Guelph will notice a new school bus company taking kids to and from class next year.

Wellington-Dufferin Student Transportation Services announced this week they have awarded new 10-year contracts to five different companies for the four divisions in their jurisdiction.

Guelph’s 154 routes, along with the routes in the Aberfoyle area, have been awarded to Switzer-Carty Transportation.

“We’re a customer service focused company and people-centric focused company,” said Jim Switzer, president and CEO of Switzer-Carty. “Safety is our priority, high-quality service is what we are known for.”

He said the company started in 2011 with only 50 buses, but have grown to 1,100 since then.

Efforts are being made to open a branch facility in Guelph to dispatch and maintain the fleet of buses, and Switzer said he doesn’t expect job losses in the transition.

“We are going to try and place each driver back on the route that they are currently doing,” Switzer said.

He said open houses are planned in Guelph so he can meet the current bus drivers and other staff.

The changes will be made in time for the school year beginning in September.

“The routes [will] remain the same,” said Wendy Dobson, general manager of the Wellington-Dufferin Student Transportation Services. “We continue to be the ones to design the school bus routes. We usually have very little change from year-to-year with our routes.”

Denny’s Bus Lines and First Student Canada won the contract in Centre-Wellington, while Cook Bus Lines won the contract in North Wellington and the contract for Dufferin County went to Attridge Transportation.