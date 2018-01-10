Guelph high school students organize fundraising gala for their final project

High school students in the Guelph-area have organized a fundraising event this weekend to support causes close to their hearts.

The Ambition gala Saturday at the River Run Centre has been put together by 45 Grade 12 students as part of the Beyond Borders program within the Upper Grand District School Board.

“The best way students learn is to have a hands on approach, in particular, when it comes to business studies,” said program director Mike Parsons. “We’re giving students, not only exposure to the business world and what’s out there, but also giving them their own opportunities to learn. So that’s what this final event is about.”

The gala will feature food, music and motivational speakers and hopes to raise $35,000 for Toronto’s Mount Sinai Hospital and its research into twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome. The disease affected Parson’s own children.

The event will also support Syrian refugee families in Guelph and SickKids Hospital.

“We have a girl in this program this semester whose daughter has just conquered cancer and she will speaking at our event. So that’s our connection to SickKids,” Parsons said.

The event is at 7 p.m. Saturday night and tickets are still on sale at the River Run Centre’s website.

