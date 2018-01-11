Saskatoon weather outlook: -40 to -50 wind chills settle in

-40 to -50 wind chills settle in along with extreme cold warnings.

Extreme Cold Warning

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Saskatoon, Prince Albert and much of central and extreme northern Saskatchewan for a prolonged period of very cold wind chills.

Wind chill values near -40 can be expected over much of Saskatchewan today through Friday.

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

-39 is what it felt like in the city with wind chill to start the day as temperatures plummeted back to -29 overnight as light snow moved out of the area.

Despite the cold, pure blue skies and sunshine stuck around for the morning as we warmed up into the mid -20s before noon with wind chills remaining near -40.

-39 is what it feels like right now in Saskatoon with wind chill, at a current temp of -28 https://t.co/ee4OAJn117 #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/FrddDZia7s — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 11, 2018

Some steam fog floating above the South #Sask River on this chilly Thursday morning in Saskatoon! https://t.co/ee4OAJn117 #yxe pic.twitter.com/G3dA8aBExC — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 11, 2018

This crazy freeze then thaw weather we have been having to now extreme cold has caused a huge sinkhole in our dugout. Woke up to this, this morning. 😳 #sask #skstorm #thatsafirst #nomorerink pic.twitter.com/E8QyFa9Ili — Melissa Silvernagle (@msilvernagle) January 11, 2018

Sunny skies will continue for the rest of the day under the arctic high that will suppress our heating with an afternoon high stuck in the mid -20s and wind chills in the mid -30s all day.

Thursday Night

Clear skies will continue through Thursday night, which will allow the mercury to nose dive even further, with an overnight low in the mid -30s and extreme wind chills in the mid -40s.

Friday

-45 wind chills will finish off the second week of 2018 on Friday morning, meaning exposed skin can freeze in 5 to 10 minutes, so be sure to bundle up as you head out the door.

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine will once again dominate the day as the arctic high that’s brought in the frigid conditions sticks around and keeps our daytime high once again in the mid -20s with wind chills in the -30s all day.

Weekend

That high will get shoved aside this weekend with a pulse of milder air mixing in on Saturday, which will help bring in some clouds and should boost our daytime high into the minus teens.

Sunday will be cooler as another arctic high drops in, knocking temperatures back into the -20s and bringing us back into some sunshine to round off the second weekend of the year.

Work Week Outlook

After a cooler start to the week on Monday with the mercury diving back into the -30s to start the day before another upper ridge slides in with clouds, which will help bump up daytime highs into minus single digits by mid-week.

The Jan. 11 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Amber Grunow at Île-à-la-Crosse:

