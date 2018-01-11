OPP arrest two suspects in series of arson fires

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested two brothers in connection with a series of suspicious fires in southeastern Ontario.

Police arrested two men, both from Napanee, Ont., who are accused of setting fires around Greater Napanee and Prince Edward County since last September.

The most recent fire occurred at about 5 a.m. on Jan. 2 in the Palace Village Plaza, a commercial plaza located on Palace Road just off Highway 401 in Napanee. The damage was confined to one business and there were no injuries, but the blaze was deemed suspicious and investigators from Napanee OPP and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office were brought in.

Authorities now allege the Jan. 2 fire was connected to a series of smaller structure fires, mainly set in vacant buildings around the region. No one was hurt in the previous fires.

Two brothers were arrested Jan. 10.

Robert Pickstock, 33, and Joseph Pickstock, 40, are facing charges of arson, break and enter and mischief under $5,000. Robert Pickstock is also facing four additional counts of public mischief. Both accused men have been held for a bail hearing in Napanee.