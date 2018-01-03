Napanee Fire Department responds to suspicious early morning fire at Palace Village Plaza

The Greater Napanee Fire Department got an early start to the day when they responded to a fire call on Tuesday morning at the Palace Village Plaza located just off the 401.

Fire officials say the call came in around 5 a.m.

When they arrived at the south end of the building, Deputy Chief John Koenig says smoke was visible.

“A short time after that, flames started coming up through the roof. Crews made an initial attack through the front door and reported the fire was up in the roof so that slowed us down. We had to wait for our ladder truck to arrive on scene and get it set up,” he said.

It took fire crews approximately two hours to extinguish the fire.

Fire Chief Rob Serson says it was a full response from the fire department to deal with the troublesome blaze.

“All three of our Greater Napanee fire stations responded to the incident. We also had tanker support from Stone Mills Fire Department and we also had Loyalist Fire Department come and provide coverage to the rest of the town for us. ”

Even after 11 a.m., crews were still extinguishing hot spots in the roof, according to Koenig.

“We’re dealing with a couple of spots that are just stubborn, so we keep hitting it and give it a few minutes to settle down and then go back at it again and see if we can get it out.”

Koenig says the fire was limited to the Palace Market in the plaza and minimally impacted the bridal shop next door.

“No smoke ever got in there. We couldn’t find any smoke but you can smell a light tinge of smoke.”

Const. Shannon Cork with the Napanee OPP says the cause of the fire is still under investigation but is being treated as suspicious.

“There were no injuries to any persons, the report of the fire is suspicious and OPP Napanee, the fire department, as well as the fire marshal are investigating together to figure out the circumstances,” she said.

Fire officials are not linking this fire with a number of deliberately abandoned building fires that the department has been dealing with.

Koenig says the investigation is just beginning.

“This would be a big jump for that person or persons, whoever it is. This would be a building outside of what they’re normally doing because this isn’t an abandoned building — it’s still in use so hopefully not.”

A preliminary damage estimate is around $200,000 but fire officials say that could change.