January 11, 2018 10:39 am
Updated: January 11, 2018 10:41 am

Port Hope police treating arson incidents as targeted acts

Greg Davis By Videographer  Global News
Police are investigating another arson case in the area of Walton and Pine streets.

Port Hope Police
Port Hope Police say two incidents of arson this week are being treated as targeted acts.

Early Thursday morning, a public works employee discovered a small fire in the area of Walton and Pine streets just north of downtown.

Police said the employee extinguished the fire by kicking snow on it.

“Another fire was discovered and extinguished before major damage occurred,” police said in a release.

READ MORE: Port Hope police probe vehicle fire as arson

It’s the second case of arson in four days in the same area. Early Sunday morning, a pedestrian discovered a jerrycan on fire underneath the gas tank of a vehicle. An officer was informed and firefighters were called to extinguish that fire.

“Police are continuing the investigation and focusing on these incidents as being targeted rather than random acts,” police said.

 

