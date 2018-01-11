Crime
January 11, 2018 10:13 am

SIU investigating after man injured in Orillia, Ont., OPP detachment

By Staff The Canadian Press

ORILLIA, Ont. – The Special Investigations Unit says it is examining the case of a man who sustained a head injury during an arrest at a provincial police detachment in Orillia, Ont.

The SIU says that on Jan. 2 at about 7:30 p.m., officers determined a man inside the detachment had outstanding arrest warrants.

It says there was struggle when officers tried to arrest the 28-year-old man and a stun gun was also used.

The SIU says the man was taken to hospital and diagnosed with a head injury.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

