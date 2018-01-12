Bob Layton Editorial: Let’s hear from you

It’s Friday – let’s see what is on your mind.

About convicted sex offenders being released back into society, with police issuing a warning that they fear another attack, Jerry wishes we could say that everyone who has been incarcerated has paid their dues and will never commit another atrocity, but, unfortunately, that is just not true.

D says if returning members of ISIS can walk the streets – why not returning sex offenders.

Don thinks sex offenders should have a certain chemical injection before being released.

About the inappropriate comments made by several judges, Brian says it’s a reminder of how easily something can come out of your mouth, inadvertently. You did not intend it to be demeaning, but there it is.

About the nude swim being cancelled in Calgary while Edmonton’s goes ahead, many suggestions that those opposed should just mind their own business.

Dollard thinks it’s only perverse thinkers who are against it.

John says his nude swim suit needs ironing. He grew up in Vancouver close their their famous nude beach and he says, “Really folks, there’s nothing to see here.”

Let me know what you think and keep warm this weekend.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.