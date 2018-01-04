Police issue warning as sexual offender released in Edmonton

Edmonton police are warning the public about a convicted sexual offender who has been released and will be living in the area.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said it has “reasonable grounds to believe” Corey Smith, 45, “will commit another sexual offence against someone under the age of 16 while in the community.”

The EPS is seeking a recognizance order on Smith and the Behavioural Assessment Unit will monitor him.

Smith is described as being 5’9″ tall and 166 pounds with green eyes and reddish brown hair.

He has been placed on a number of court-ordered conditions, including:

Must not purchase, possess or consume alcohol or illicit drugs

Must not possess any weapons

Must not acquire, possess or access pornography or sexually explicit matter in any form or on any type of media

Must not own, use or possess a computer or any technological device, including cellphone, without prior approval

Must not be within 100 metres around places where children under the age of 18 are likely to congregate (ie: schools, parks, swimming pools)

Must not be in the presence of any children under the age of 18 unless accompanied by an approved adult who’s aware of his criminal history

The EPS said it is releasing this information after “careful deliberation of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform the members of the community.

“Members of the public are advised that the intent of this process is to enable citizens to take suitable precautionary measures. Releasing this information is not intended to encourage people to engage in any form of vigilante action.”